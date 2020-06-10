Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as “Kizz Daniel”, has shown off his expensive car collections on social media.

The singer who recently moved into his newly acquired Lekki mansion took to his Instagram page to show off his new home and also his expensive whips.

Sharing the photo he wrote:

“Good morning my Instagram neighbors, how are you doing?”

His Bentley Continental GT is a “Footballer’s Favourite”. Under the hood is a 6.0-liter W12 engine that makes 626 horsepower. This engine a zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.

The 4-seater Mercedes-Benz S Class combines luxury with style. The Mercedes’ flagship sedan comes with potent engines that range from 362 to 621 horsepower.

The highly sporty Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Coupe meets the highest of standards in terms of performance and comfort.

The powerful heart of the vehicle is the AMG 5.5-litre V8 biturbo engine that makes the power of 585 horses.

