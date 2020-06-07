Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, has reacted to the sexual harassment and rape allegations going round in the entertainment industry. The actress cum evangelist has called on ladies to stop dressing “provocatively” so as not to seduce men.

Reacting to the recent trend of rape allegations being thrown on Social media, Patience Ozokwor in a chat with Sunday scoop said those involved in such acts should be banned from the industry.

Read her comments below:

“Yes (they should be banned) because they cannot represent us as an industry. The guilds in the industry have disciplinary committees and they won’t allow such people to stay. There is a standard punishment that is to be meted out to anyone found guilty of such act.

“It is heartbreaking whenever I hear that things like that happen in the entertainment industry because they (entertainers) have access to whatever they want. There is no girl they desire and approach that would not follow them, even when they (girls) know that some of them are married. Forcing a girl into (the act) is just stupid.

My heart is breaking as you are telling me that it happens in the industry because I don’t go on social media anymore.” she stated.

Handing down advice for the womenfolk, she said, “Girls should stop dressing provocatively. It seems like they can’t do without skimpy wear. That was one of the reasons I shut down my boutique because if one doesn’t sell skimpy clothes, people would not buy.

However, people with good background would not do that because they know it would bring shame to their families. Some actresses think that when they dress that way, they would get roles but it is not true. Talent comes first. It is on set that one would be given the kind of dress one is to wear, so that one can properly portray the character one is playing.

Many girls come in (the industry) and they want to make it by all means, so they fall into the wrong hands. Even some of the people they think are directors may not be professional directors. Real directors don’t have time to mess around like that.

“Ladies should take it easy. Becoming a star is not the ultimate. When I started my career, I didn’t know that there was anything like stardom. I was just doing what I enjoyed and it has turned out to be what it is today.

“Some parents even dress their children in skimpy clothes, saying they want to prepare them to be stars. Whenever they meet any one that promises to turn their children to stars, they would quickly hand them over to the person.

