While the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood in considered one of the popular movie industries in the world with talented actors and actresses, however, there is still room for development.

In a recent post on social media, a young lady identified as Olajumoke via her Twitter handle berated the Nollywood film industry.

According to her, she stressed that the industry does not favour young people.

She cited an example of a veteran actress like Faithia Balogun, still being casted for roles meant for a 23-year-old.

Olajumoke added that if a young person ever gets casted for a major role, he or she is probably the movie producer.

She wrote: “Nollywood is still casting Fathia Balogun for roles 23 years olds should easily play.

If you see a 20-24 years old playing an important role, then he/she is the producer.

An industry with no space for youngins.”

This happened in Hollywood; to Amanda Bynes. She was so good, but producers just couldn't stop offering her 'teenager' roles. She didn't get a career growth at all, her contemporaries surpassed her. She slipped into depression, heavy drug use and attempted suicide several times. — Olájùmọ̀kẹ́ (@ruqqayyah__) June 28, 2020

