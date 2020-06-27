A Nigerian lady has revealed how she almost suffered a ghastly kitchen accident after finding her cooking gas hose has been eaten up by rodents in her home.

The lady identified as @missyposhkitchen on Twitter took to the platform to recount her near-death encounter, According to her, she noticed her gas runs out before the due date and she had to call an engineer to do a check on the cylinder and other accessaories. Upon investigation, they noticed that rat had eaten the hose of the gas which was causing the leak.

She wrote:

“This is a great testimony! I noticed my gas has been using few days to finish over 2months. I’ve been worried what has been causing the gas to finish under few days gas that used to last 3weeks to 1month started using 1week. So today i called engineer to check this and when he brought out the gas to check the back we found out rat has eaten the pipe of the gas🙆‍♂️😱😳 and I’ve been cooking with it like that over 2months

My advice to everyone out there always check your gas properly before starting to cook everyday it is very important. Never feel lazy to use few seconds to check the pipe connector before cooking.

I’m a living testimony🙆‍♂️🙏 some is not up to this and exploded. Alhamdulilahi”

See her post below;

