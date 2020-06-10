Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW who was accused of rape by a lady on Twitter, has shared an update to the story.

If you recall, Israel DMW was called out a few days ago over an alleged sexual assault. The accusation came after Isreal made a post on social media advising women on how to save themselves from rapists.

He shared a video where the lady apologized for the false accusation. However, he is not taking the apologies as he insists that the lady provides the details of the girl he raped.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote: “See this idiot. You must provide the girl I raped o. Bastard.”

See His Post Here:

