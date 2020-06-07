Recall that a Twitter user with the handle @KambiliKorie made rape allegations against Uti Nwachukwu, well the lady has now deleted her Twitter account.

Her latest action comes after Uti Nwachukwu petitioned the Nigerian police as he called for investigation into the rape allegation.

A check on Twitter showed that Kambili Korie has deleted her handle on the platform.

Reacting to the new development, Uti stressed that he will still be going forward with the police investigating the rape allegation.

He wrote via his Instagram handle,

”I didn’t want to be speaking this unfortunate allegations gain; but it’s also important that I update you all on recent developments.

My accuser- who’s account was created only recently to accuse me of this horrendous crime, has been deleted before investigators could identify her.

This is unfortunate because it doesn’t fully exonerate me from the accusation the way the courts would have done; I REALLY needed the opportunity to prove my innocence and this culprit face the full penalties.

However, I am still going to continue to work and cooperate with the police to get to the bottom of this.

Victims of sexual abuse need to be heard and believed, and it’s why I will continue to pursue this to prevent anyone else from making it even harder from victims to speak out.

Thank you all for your messages and show of support; it’s been a difficult period, but I appreciate how so many of you who know me, have stood by me.”

