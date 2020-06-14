An aggrieved Lagos residence who works as a cleaner at the Lagos State Waste Management Agency, LAWMA has cried out over unpaid salaries by the State.



The attention of the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu has been called to what is going on at the Lagos State Waste Management agency (LAWMA).

One of the cleaners has recorded a video to air his plight over 3 months unpaid salary by the agency’s director, Ibrahim Odumboni.

In the video making rounds on social media already, the man who suffers from Asthma could be seen brooding over the fact that he hasn’t been paid for 3 months and he’s been unable to refill his drugs and stock up on food supplies in his house.

He narrated that aged women who do the menial job to survive have been let down by the director whom he dragged and reported to the Governor.

He pleaded with Sanwoolu to look into their case as they can’t take it anymore and the suffering is too much despite the fact that they work round the clock at a perilous time as this.

Watch the video below;

