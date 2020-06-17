In a latest report, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that he has not travelled out of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, since
March 22.
This comes after a letter reportedly written by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services Limited, Sam
Iwuajoku, over circumstances surrounding a Lagos-Abuja-flight
operated on Saturday.
Recall that the airline was suspended by
FG for flying in controversial artiste, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, and his team to Abuja to attend a concert.
The Chairman of the airline in a letter of apology claimed that he gave the approval for the flight thinking the
passenger was Babatunde Fashola.
.
Reacting in a statement via Punch report on Tuesday, Fashola’s Special Adviser on
Communications, Hakeem Bello, said, “The attention of the Office
of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde
Fashola SAN, has been drawn to a letter signed by the Chairman/
CEO of Executive Jets Services Limited, Dr Sam Iwuajoku
concerning a flight it operated to Abuja last weekend.
“For purposes of clarity and in order to set the records straight, the
Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN,
has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22, 2020, when he
returned there after an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt
Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos, before the
lockdown.
“The decision of the Hon. Minister not to travel was taken in strict
compliance with the Federal Government’s ban on inter-state
travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is therefore ridiculous for Dr Iwuajoku to attempt to link the Hon.
Minister with any non-compliant flight.”
