In a latest report, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that he has not travelled out of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, since

March 22.

This comes after a letter reportedly written by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services Limited, Sam

Iwuajoku, over circumstances surrounding a Lagos-Abuja-flight

operated on Saturday.

Recall that the airline was suspended by

FG for flying in controversial artiste, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley, and his team to Abuja to attend a concert.

The Chairman of the airline in a letter of apology claimed that he gave the approval for the flight thinking the

passenger was Babatunde Fashola.

Reacting in a statement via Punch report on Tuesday, Fashola’s Special Adviser on

Communications, Hakeem Bello, said, “The attention of the Office

of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde

Fashola SAN, has been drawn to a letter signed by the Chairman/

CEO of Executive Jets Services Limited, Dr Sam Iwuajoku

concerning a flight it operated to Abuja last weekend.

“For purposes of clarity and in order to set the records straight, the

Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN,

has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22, 2020, when he

returned there after an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt

Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos, before the

lockdown.

“The decision of the Hon. Minister not to travel was taken in strict

compliance with the Federal Government’s ban on inter-state

travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is therefore ridiculous for Dr Iwuajoku to attempt to link the Hon.

Minister with any non-compliant flight.”

