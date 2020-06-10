Following the arrest of Nigerian big boy and Instagram sensation, Ray Hushpuppi and his syndicate over an alleged fraud of $35 million dollars, Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has released the list of other Instagram big boys that were also nabbed by the FBI and Interpol in Dubai

She took to twitter to make a thread of the All-Nigerian team involved in the major scandal that has put Nigeria in bad light globally. Some of these faces are names most Nigerians idolize and covet their flamboyant lifestyles on social media.

Check them out below

THREAD ON THE ARREST OF BILLIONAIRE REAL ESTATE MOGUL Ray HushPuppi

HushPuppi was arrested yesterday in Dubai at his apartment Pallazo Versace along with his entire team. I will introduce them to you one by one. The case belongs to @SecretService @fbi @INTERPOL_HQ and it involves $35M wire fraud meant for #Covid19 test kits

i. PAC – Officialpac02

“Pac” is another Dubai based big boy and in HushPuppi’s close knit inner circle. He was arrested alongside HP. Flashy luxurious items on IG page. Real name not known. Authorities will release later

ii. Sean – Sean_escaper

Sean the Escaper was also arrested and he’s HushPuppi’s PA. He is described as a right hand man errand boy. They live together at Pallazo Versace in Dubai.

iii. Mr Woodberry

Mr Woodberry was arrested alongside HushPuppi as a member of his hardworking team.

iv. Tony Roma

Finally Tony Roma nickname who is also a Nigerian and also arrested with the rest of the team. All 5 men are being held at an Interpol facility in Dubai city.

