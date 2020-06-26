Liverpool have been crowned the English Premier League champions for the 2019/2020 season.
The Reds were confirmed title winners without kicking a ball, following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night.
Frank Lampard’s men took the lead through Christian Pulisic’s fine solo effort in the first half.
City levelled through Kevin De Bruyne’s exquisite free-kick.
However, Fernandinho handled the ball in the area, giving away a penalty that Willian put away.
Chelsea’s win ends Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a title.
Jurgen Klopp’s side, who thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday, have sealed their first Premier League crown with seven games still to play.
