Shaking of a moderate quake was felt in most parts of Accra, Ghana late Wednesday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquake in Ghana in years.

The epicenter was located in the western part of the city — due to the vulnerability of many buildings in Accra area, earthquake-report.com does not exclude minor damage.

Two minor aftershocks were felt by residents a few minutes after the mainshock. The phenomenon took place in Ghana at about 10:40 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes.

