Nigerian veteran reggae singer, songwriter and guitarist, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek ‘The Rain Maker’ is dead.

According to the reports, he died in a hospital in New York in the late hours of Monday June 1 but the cause of the music legend’s death is still unclear.

Cynthia Morgan’s former manager, Joy Tongo who confirmed Majek Fashek’s death wrote on Instagram;

“Legendary musician, Mr. Majek Fashek has passed on today in New York City. Majek Fashek was a talented man from my home town Benin City, Edo State. RIP.”

The report of Majek Fashek’s death was also confirmed by his manager, Omenka Uzoma, who however called for celebration of the legend’s achievements in a short video.

Here is the video below;

