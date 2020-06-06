Following the unexpected death of Nigerian music legend, Majek Fashek, his family has reached out to Nigerians to seek financial help to enable them to fly the body of the singer back home for burial.

Recall the reggae music maestro, Majekodunmi Fasheke, famously known as Majek Fasheke died in the United States of America on June 1, 2020 and right now, his family is in need of financial assistance to bring the body of the deceased back home in Nigeria for him to be laid to rest.

On behalf of Majek Fashek’s family, the former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency and music enthusiast and owner of U&I Records, Agbonayinma made the announcement.

Agbonayinma pleads for Majek, a music legend and Africa’s pride not to be buried like an ordinary man. He said;

“ With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried here. This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise fund.

The only account we have right now to be donated to, is the senior son’s account, Randy. Making this public is not my decision alone, some people came and said we should set this up.

They said we should set up account in America and Nigeria. We want him to be buried here in Nigeria, his fatherland and not in some foreign land like a chicken. In Nigeria, we are still trying to decide which account to use but the American account of the first son is ready and people are already paying into it. I must commend the response has been encouraging but we need more fund.” He added that there is a committee being set up to take charge of setting up the Nigerian account.

“In the meantime, people can pay to the American account of the son. We just have to bring Majek home for proper burial,” he reiterated.

He gives the eldest son’s American account as thus:

Citi Bank

Name on Account : Randy Fashek

Routing # 021000089

Account #6799745106

Bank Address – 00122 Laguardia place New york NY 10012

Bank Phone # 7184041275

Cash App: $ranfashek

Venmo @Ran_Daman

Majek Fashek is survived by a wife and three children, all boys.

