A man crashed a £200,000 Lamborghini just minutes after he purchased it from the showroom.

The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was wrecked on the motorway 20 minutes after the driver was given the keys.

According to reports, the Lambo stopped on the M1 near Wakefield, England, due to a mechanical failure, then another driver ploughed into the back of it.

West Yorkshire Police shared photos of the damage on Twitter and wrote: “It’s only a car!

“But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due to mechanical failure in lane 3.

“Hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried.”

The van driver was left with head injuries which are not believed to be serious.

