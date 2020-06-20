A Nigerian man called on Jesus after he discovered a python inside the engine of his motorcycle, following a trip from Nnewi to Aguleri, Anambra State.

According to him, he has been riding the motorcycle for a long time not knowing that a snake has been living in its engine. He said he is surprised to find the python in the engine of his motorcycle because he washes it every day.

But after a trip from Nnewi to aguleri in Anambra state, he was shocked to discover a live python right inside the engine of his motorcycle.

Sharing his story, the man wondered that the snake could survive the heat of the engine.

He concluded that the python was spiritual and broke into prayers, calling on Holy Ghost fire to consume the snake.

Watch the video below;

