A man has killed his two children with wooden pistle and injured his father in Azu-Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government area of Anambra State.

The suspect, one Ifeanyi Apusiobi, allegedly attacked two of his biological children namely; Chinecherem Apusiobi and Obinna Apusiobi, with a wooden pistle while they were sleeping.

He also used the same object to injure his father, one Dominic Apusiobi, aged 72 years. Confirming the incident, the spokesman for Anambra state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the suspect has been arrested.

He said; “the on the 21/06/2020, at about 1:am, Police operatives attached to Ogbunike Police Station arrested one Ifeanyi Apusiobi ‘m’ aged 34 years of Azu Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked two of his biological children namely: Chinecherem Apusiobi ‘f’ aged 7 years and Obinna Apusiobi ‘m’ aged 5 years with a wooden pistle on their heads while they were sleeping.

“Suspect equally used same object and injured his father, one Dominic Apusiobi aged 72 years.” Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and conveyed victims to the hospital for medical attention where the two children were certified dead by a medical doctor while the aged father is responding to treatment. The corpses have been deposited at Isienyi hospital morgue for autopsy. He said the case had been transferred to the State CID Awka for discreet investigation.

-DailyTrust