Nollywood legend, Hilda Dokubo has opened up on the struggles of a different skin tone and hair texture that many believe is that of a mixed race.

She revealed that she gets a lot of questions about her hair, complexion, and heritage or race.

The Cross River-born revealed this on Monday when she opened up about the pressures of being different on Instagram.

She wrote:

Daily, people suffer discrimination induced fear of varing degrees depending on the pressure from the one who considers him/herself superior.

Others are stigmatized for being different, just because they are living with an ailment, a virus or a complexion… etc

Florence and I live with this and are survivors.

I survived it through childhood, teenage, young adult and now full adult. I am glad to work with her and many others as we open up our world to you in a podcast.

We are black, we are different, we did not play any role in deciding to what parents we are birth or what complexion we turn up in… in the voice of @k8henshaw

It is follow come! not chemical induced and the hair? Pure, original human hair, Not wigs!

The whites think we are not white enough, the blacks say we are not dark enough…

Have you ever imagined what it feels like to always have someone ask you… what is your other half? Which of your parent is white? How did you end up with this hair?

Well… Florence and I are two black females in two continents dealing with the challenges of being different; she as a teenager and I as a public figure-

