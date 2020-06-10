Nigerian veteran entertainer cum right activist, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy or Area Father today celebrated his 40th marriage anniversary.

Charly Boy in a statement via his social media handle disclosed that marriage is nothing but management and he believes he has managed it well.

He wrote, “Marriage is nothing but management, I have managed well for over 4 decades” AreaFada(CharlyBoy)”

“I didn’t last this long in my marriage because am drunk on love. I lasted because I am tenacious in everything I commit to”

The Area Father also revealed he would be celebrating his 70th birthday this month with the release of his song titled ‘Mumu Don Do’ featuring Oriste Femi.

Charly Boy said, “My People, My Spiritual 70th Birthday Is on 19th June. I will be a Year younger because of my vampire blood. I always dey talk say my Mama na winche, But pipo no understand. I will on my special day, drop a song “Mumu Don Do” featuring the musical Taliban OristeFemi.

“I believe I have a very cordial relationship with you, if you are here. I encourage you to share my posts till my special day with the #charlyboy@70.”

HOT NOW