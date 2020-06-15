Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles, in a recent statement via social media has slammed self acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo following her recent reports about Davido and Chioma, and Hushpuppi’s arrest, Vanguard reports.

Maryam Charles in a Facebook post claimed Kemi Olunloyo is a witch who derives pleasure from people’s downfall.

The Nollywood actress recounted how she got into a fight with her a while back but refused to engage her further because according to Maryam, Kemi Olunloyo is a ‘mad witch.’

Maryam Charles wrote;

“Kemi Olunloyo is an old witch. I’ve had enough of her. She keeps calling Igbos names; she keeps referring to Igbo mothers as prostitutes. It baffles me because she is a mother and such filth is coming out of her mouth. You cannot say that about another woman. Last year she called me a prostitute, I let it go because I can’t be having a back and forth with a mad witch.

why is she always happy when someone is down? Why does she always celebrate someone’s downfall? She is a mad dog. The other day she was sharing a rumour about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu being dead. Who does that?

It’s obvious the whole Davido/Chioma alleged break up excites her. It’s really sad. My husband is Yoruba; my big sister’s husband is Yoruba. I have a brother whose wife is Yoruba too. I love Yoruba people but Kemi! No way!! She’s a disgrace to the Yoruba’s.”

HOT NOW