DMW artiste, Mayorkun’s mother and Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale adds another year today as she clocks 51.
Toyin Adewale took to her social media page to share the good news.
The film star also shared lovely photos to celebrate her big day. According to her, God is to be praised.
Toyin Adewale rocked a simple ankara with her gele tied perfectly, however, she does not look her age with the beautiful smile on her face and her silver necklace adorned her neck as she posed for the camera, it all looked perfect.
With God on my side, I am ready for this new chapter!!! Happy birthday to me in Nigerian time.🤩 Birthday girl in American time loading.. O M O O L O P E 🙏 JEWELRY : @thesupremeempire FABRIC : @thesupremeempire MUA : @glambstudio FORO CREDIT : @glambstudio #thankyoujesus🙏 #babaGodalltheway🙌🙌🙌 #mumcymayortohset💕💕💕 #graceisallisee👀👀🙏🙏🙏 #birthdaymood🎈 #birthdaygirl🎂 #51andkicking🙌
