Miss Maduafokwa Agnes Egoagwuagwu is currently the talk of the town following the unveiling of her details after she had the highest JAMB score in 2020 UTME.

Agnes attained the highest score in Nigeria’s tertiary institution entrance exams organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) scoring 365 out of possible 400. Breakdown of her score below

Use of English 72

Mathematics 99

Physics 99

Chemistry 95

She is the outgoing President of the Maths Club, and the first Assistant Head Girl of Louisville Girls High School Ijebu-Itele in Ogun State.

Agnes wants to study Engineering, where she can apply mathematical concepts in solving societal challenges.

Agnes hails from Ihiala in Anambra State and she wrote her UTME on March 14th 2020 in St Michael Otedola Education Centre in Epe, Lagos State.

HOT NOW