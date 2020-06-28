The phrase ‘Black don’t crack’ is fully embellished in Rolanda Rochelle, a 52-year-old black American woman who has stunned Social Media users with her youthful looks.
Rogirll as her Instagram handle would have it caught the attention of social media users recently after sharing a tiktok video of herslef teasing her social media users about her imaginary husband.
Many wondered how she can be this beautiful and managed to stay single for a long time but taking a cue from her page, one can tell her glow and youthful looks stem from the fact that she has no man stressing her..lol
Rolanda is a realtor, brand influencer, lifestyle and travel blogger, and a pro-aging advocate based in the United States of America.
See more lovely photos of her below:
