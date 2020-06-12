Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley appears to be a family-oriented man as he appears to not joke with his folks -over the years, the singer has boldly flaunted his beautiful kids on social media and all can tell he so fond of them.

Well, now pictures of his beautiful younger sister have emerged.

Shubomi is the name of Naira Marley’s younger sister and the last girl of the Fashola family. Just by looking at her picture you can see she has it all in the looks department.

She is a lady of many trades as she is a fashion model brand influencer and she has a working relationship with Marlian Music, and sometimes appears in video shoots for the label.

She was born on the 21st of March 1998 and her most recent birthday was graced by her celebrity brother during a hangout with her friends. Her actual name is Maryam and also known as Iyalode Gbogbo Marlians. She was born and raised in Lagos island, Lagos State.

She lives with her elder brothers in Lekki, and has garnered more than thirteen thousand followers on Instagram.

Shubomi is a lively person and always wants to put smiles on the faces of people she meets every day.

