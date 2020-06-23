Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to share her excitement as she hits 8 million Instagram followers.

Mercy Aigbe shared a video on the photosharing platform and captioned it;

‘THANK YOU! I feel so loved! I love each and everyone of my 8 MILLION FOLLOWERS

Y’all Rock my World 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Whoop! Whoop! 8 MILLION Amazing Followers! Thank you 🙏’

Mercy Aigbe was recently in the news for wishing herself happy father’s day.

The Nigerian actress and director is best known for her Yoruba indigenous movies. She has two kids she had for her estranged husband Lanre Gentry.

