BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke in a recent Live session on Instagram threw shades at someone suspected to be her fellow reality star, Tacha.

The ex-BBNaija housemates whose fight turned physical during their time in Big Brother’s house have apparently resumed their beef as they have been throwing shades at each other on social media lately.

Mercy Eke went on an Instalive session with BBNaija star, Omashola, and it was centered on her alleged “body odour”.

Recall, Tacha‘s alleged body odour was a topic which made headlines while she was still a housemate of the Big Brother reality show.

Watch the video below;

