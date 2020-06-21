Nigerian actress, Mercy John has taken to social media to celebrate her husband and father of her children, Prince Okojie on father’s day.

She shared a cute family picture with the caption: “If you don’t believe in Heros,wait till you meet Prince Odi Okojie…. Happy Fathers Day to the best Dad there is….We love you beyond words”

Mercy Johnson regularly posts pictures and videos of her family. Mercy got married to Prince Odianosen Okojie in 2011.

Their marriage has produced three children.

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh seems to be taking advantage of the Father’s’ Day celebration to stroke the ego of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Earlier today, the mother of one hailed herself for combining a hybrid role of being a father and a mother to her son, King Andre.

HOT NOW