Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has shared lovely new photos of her baby, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie in a new post she made on social media.

The photos give fans the rare opportunity of catching a glimpse of the cute angel in close proximity and perhaps give the chance to confirm whether it’s true there’s a striking resemblance between mom and daughter many believe.

Mercy Johnson welcome her bundle of joy last month in the United States of America.

See the photos below;

