Nollywood actor Mike Ezurunoye who has been a victim of identity theft by internet fraudsters has finally nabbed one of the perpetrators using his details to scam unsuspecting foreigners. According to the actor, the man was exposed by an American woman during a video session between them.

Mike Ezuruonye shared a video of the call on his Instagram page and called on the Nigerian police, EFCC, FBI, and Interpol to find the imposter.

In the video, the African-American woman could be heard telling the scammer that she has divorced her husband and she will give him some money from her divorce settlement.

However, she also revealed to the imposter that she’s fully aware that the Mike Ezuruonye profile he’s using isn’t his.

She begged him to close down the fake profiles and stop going after women for money while promising to send him money from her divorce settlement and a picture of her divorce papers by Monday.

Watch the video below;

