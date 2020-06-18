Nigerian big boy, Mompha has reacted to the heavy flooding in some parts of Lagos following a heavy downpour this morning. He took to his Instastories to show off his house in Banana Island giving fans an update on the flood happening around Lagos.

He updated fans on how things are looking in his area as he mocks people living in Lekki who are suffering from the flood. He shared a picture of his house in Banana Island and said: “No flood” with a smiling emoji.

See picture of his house in Banana Island below:

Meanwhile, Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA are carrying out a search to recover a 4-year-old child who was swept away by the flood.

The rescue team began their search at 38 Fashola street, Papa Asafa, Orile, Agege, Vanguard reports.

The incident reportedly happened around 10 am during the torrential rainfall with attendant heavy flooding.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident to the publication, saying that the agency received a distress call from a witness.

