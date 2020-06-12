Nigerian artiste, Seun Kuti has disclosed that most artistes in the country are using his father, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti as an excuse to smoke and womanize.
Seun Kuti made this known in an Instagram live session with media personnel and label manager Ubi Franklin. He said these Nigerian artistes also use his father as an excuse to be reckless and rude to elders.
He added that those using his father as an excuse to be reckless and rude to elders grew up in Christian and Muslim homes.
Those who claimed Fela inspired them are not rude to authorities but to their elders, Seun added.
Watch video below;
Many artistes grew up in religious homes but using my dad, Fela, as an excuse to smoke, womanize, be reckless and rude — Seun Kuti pic.twitter.com/XB5LKj5bUV
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 12, 2020
HOT NOW
- “Today my life flashed before my eyes” – Nigerian lady narrates how her vibrator started melting while using it
- Chioma accused of inflicting injuries on Davido after finding out he cheated on her; medical report surfaces online
- Nigerian man finds his twin brother on social media after doctors declared him dead when they were born 24years ago
Discussion about this post