Nigerian artiste, Seun Kuti has disclosed that most artistes in the country are using his father, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti as an excuse to smoke and womanize.

Seun Kuti made this known in an Instagram live session with media personnel and label manager Ubi Franklin. He said these Nigerian artistes also use his father as an excuse to be reckless and rude to elders.

He added that those using his father as an excuse to be reckless and rude to elders grew up in Christian and Muslim homes.

Those who claimed Fela inspired them are not rude to authorities but to their elders, Seun added.

Watch video below;

Many artistes grew up in religious homes but using my dad, Fela, as an excuse to smoke, womanize, be reckless and rude — Seun Kuti pic.twitter.com/XB5LKj5bUV — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 12, 2020

