You can’t imagine when people say the COVID-19 outbreak has affected everyone’s lives -Finacial strains, stalled plans, the 2020 resolution not being fulfilled but one funny hampering effect of the virus happened to a Ghanaian man named Osaberima Kofi Amaniampong has cried for the country’s lockdown to be lifted.

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo Ado during his speech on easing the lockdown in the country reiterated that the country’s borders remain closed but this plan did go well for Osaberima who commented under the live feed that he needs to be home as his wife is said to be cheating on him.

The man who lives and works in the UK as support staff to English side, Liverpool FC pleaded with the president to open the borders as he has urgent family matters to treat.

