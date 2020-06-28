While it’s a fact that the popular river Niger was discovered by Mungo Park, political critic cum author, Reno Omokri in a recent statement has stressed that Mungo Park didn’t discover the River Niger.

According to Reno Omokri, he stated that people were already living, fishing and swimming in River Niger before Mungo Park’s arrival.

He went on to say that a Black man showed Mungo Park where River Niger is.

Reno Omokri wrote on Twitter, “Mungo Park did NOT discover the River Niger. You can’t discover a river that people were already living in and fishing in and swimming in. If Mungo Park discoverer the River Niger, then what do we say about the Black man who showed him where it is?”

According to Wikipedia, Mungo Park was a Scottish explorer of West Africa. After an exploration of the upper Niger River around 1796, he wrote a popular and influential travel book titled Travels in the Interior Districts of Africa in which he theorized the Niger and Congo merged to become the same river.

