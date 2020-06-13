Trending on Twitter shows the moment a white police officer interacted emotionally with a black child who felt threatened after the female police officer pulled over the girl and her mother. The video was shared by her mother, who wrote:

“This is what just happened while we were walking through the park. This patrol car stopped and my daughter immediately put her hands up 😭 she got terrified thinking we did something wrong when a female police officer approached us with tears in our eyes. She said that her child is the same age and she didn’t want her to feel threatened by all cops.” she said.

Check out the video below:

