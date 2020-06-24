A Nigerian man identified as @belikegeorge on Twitter has taken to the platform to express his excitement after his father built their first house.

According to George, his father has been on the house project since 2010 but he couldn’t finish the house on time due to circumstances which he didn’t disclose.

However, after 10 years, he finally completed the house and excitedly, George took to Twitter to share photos of the beautiful house.

Sharing the photos, he wrote;

“My dad just completed his first house, it took him 10 years but he did it(he started building the house in 2010) I’m super proud of him.”

Checkout photos of the house below;

My dad just completed his first house, it took him 10 years but he did it(he started building the house in 2010) I'm super proud of him. pic.twitter.com/6MnqWI7frW — GEORGE™ 🐼 (@belikegeorge) June 23, 2020

