Mrs Adewale, the proud mother of the 5-year-old girl whose photos went viral after she wore a bikini and makeup has slammed Nigerians saying they are frustrated hypocrites.

The little girl’s photos sparked outrage and huge debate online as most social media users found it inappropriate for a child to be sparingly dressed and made over. Others spoke for the motion that it is normal, depending on the kind of parent and the training of the child.

Well, the mother, Mrs. Adewale in a video has rained brimstone and fire on Nigerians for criticizing her and the daughter. According to her, Nigerians are nothing but frustrated hypocrites who talk nonsense.

She noted that through the photos she shared, her daughter has bagged endorsement deals.

Watch the video below:

The mother of the 5year old girl who went viral for her makeup and bikini photoshoot has reacts to the backlash. She says you people are frustrated and haven't seen anything yet. 😅😀 pic.twitter.com/OARA4dyF7j — Boombuzz Nigeria (@BoombuzzNG) June 12, 2020

