Nigerian singer, Divine Ikibor, professionally known as Rema has reacted to the murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old fresh student of Microbiology at the University of Benin (UNIBEN). Uwa was murdered in cold blood by her rapists who moved into her in a church where she was studying.

Rema has, however, joined the growing list of celebrities who have lent their voices in seeking justice for Uwa and ensuring such heinous acts don’t become a part of our society.

The 19-year-old was puzzled as to why the millennials would opt to resort to Social Media during an outcry instead of going all out on the streets.

He simply wrote: Tbh I feel weird fighting for my generation behind a keypad

TheInfoNG had reported earlier that Falz has called on Nigerians to join him in a protest he is yet to release the date and venue.

