Manchester United’s forward, Angel Gomes is the latest among the throng of high-profile personalities to visit TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church Of All Nation (SCOAN) to seek for help from the Man Of God.

The Manchester United and England player visited Pastor TB Joshua in 2017 in anticipation of a spiritual solution to his lingering injury issues which has been slowing down his career.

The young attacker’s spell at the English side has been marred with injury spells which have kept him from enjoying football at his club. He went to Prophet TB to seek for help and deliverance concerning his persistent injury problems.

Videos of the session has surfaced online and Twiiter Football might have recorded another win as Manchester United keeps providing banter materials

Watch the video below:

You forgot to add this part dfkm whose player is this?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qmaBBwM2EI — Manny (@sochimx) June 15, 2020

