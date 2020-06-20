A beautiful video of Late Ibidun Ighodalo’s daughter paying tribute to her mom has surfaced online and the beautiful young girl searched the deepest of hearts in conjuring up words to describe her late mom.

With a smile on her face, Keke Igodalo described her mom as a woman who came from a world of her own, not sharing the space with anyone else. This statement was made during a private ceremony to celebrate the life and times of the beauty queen who died on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

Keke added that her mother is a strong woman and cares about everyone’s pains.

She said her mum can tell when someone is not happy and she finds a way to help them. She concluded her emotional tribute by saying her mom is a great mother.

Watch the video below;

