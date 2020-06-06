Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, simply known as Bovi has revealed that his wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma has his bank cards with her all the time.

The comedian cum actor made this known during a friendly jibe with Nigerian rapper, Falz and ace media personality, Toke Makinwa. The trio were cooling off during a project they were working on together and Toke asked Falz for the sum of N100,000 to braid her hair.

bewildered Falz had to ask her again, to be sure of the amount he heard, Toke reiterated and mocked him for not being man enough as she turns towards Bovi to ask for the amount he gives his wife to braid her hair.

Bovi replied saying his wife always has his bank card with her. The whole room went agog after his comments as they all took a diss at Falz who’d said he couldn’t spend more than N8,000.

Watch the video shared on Toke’s insta story below:

HOT NOW