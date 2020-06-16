Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has swiftly responded to the press release from the CEO of Execujet, Sam Iwuajoku for calling him and his fan base useless.

According to the president of the No belt gang, over 20,000 Marlians use the private jet company for their travelings every month. He has however called on everyone of them to boycott the company and stop patronage of any kind.



Naira Marley made it known that even the pilots and the cabin crew are Marlians.

Read what he wrote below:

“Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola😂😂😂 and u was begging me to tag y’all. Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month. We won’t be using ur hungry airline again for calling us useless.

