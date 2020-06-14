Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has emerged as the most popular BBNaija housemate of 2019 edition at the Net Honours Awards 2020.

The controversial influencer who was disqualified from the show for violating the rules after a physical altercation with the winner, Mercy Eke, usurped all other popular faces in the house to the award.

Taking to her Instagram, the Queen of the titans thanked the organizers of the award for the recognition and of course make the announcement to her fans.

Watch the video below:

