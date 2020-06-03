Nigerian international artiste, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has taken to his social media handle to tell people to use their voice and their votes wisely in the next election.
He said, “Next election ! Use your voice and your votes wisely!!”
Next election ! Use your voice and your votes wisely!!
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 3, 2020
The ace singer stressed that nothing has changed.
Wizkid added by saying “Fela made songs before I was born about the issues of bad leadership and governance and even to this present administration!! my brudda nothing has changed. We gats do more.”
Recall that Wizkid in a previous tweet said “Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!”
HOT NOW
- Akure to Abuja: Nigerian lady shares footage of a male passenger molesting her throughout the 4hrs drive
- ”Good for her, she was dating two roommates” – Man rejoices over the death of Uwa Omozuwa on Facebook
- Heartbreaking video shows Uwa Omozuwa’s mother wailing as her father speaks on when he first saw her corpse
Discussion about this post