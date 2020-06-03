Nigerian international artiste, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has taken to his social media handle to tell people to use their voice and their votes wisely in the next election.

He said, “Next election ! Use your voice and your votes wisely!!”

Next election ! Use your voice and your votes wisely!! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 3, 2020

The ace singer stressed that nothing has changed.

Wizkid added by saying “Fela made songs before I was born about the issues of bad leadership and governance and even to this present administration!! my brudda nothing has changed. We gats do more.”

Recall that Wizkid in a previous tweet said “Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!”

