American rapper, Nicki Minaj has fueled speculations that she is expecting a new baby after the rapper posted several photographs where she appears to be hiding her possible baby bump!

The rapper just dropped a new track with Tekashi 6ix9ine, ‘Trollz,’ and as a part of the promotion for the music video, the Queen shared several behind the scenes photos of herself that have her fans going wild!

Also, it appears someone was very careful in the final edit of the music video to make sure she looked a certain way!

Take A Look!

Nicki posted this sexy snap as she was filming with Tekahi 69 inside his home, for the songs music video.

As you can see, Nicki is wearing bottoms to a skimpy bikini that perfectly covers the part of her stomach that WOULD be growing if she was pregnant.

Fans were very quick to point it out, saying, “Sis u pregnant, and Come thruuu baby bump.”

–Theblast

