Popular Nigerian p*rn star, Kingtblakhoc caused a stir on Instagram after some of his fans accused him of using 13-year-old girl for his porn movie.

The adult movie star sparked outrage from a handful of his followers after sharing sensual videos of his new cast on social media.

Tblakhoc who was accused of using a 13-year-old girl for his new adult film shoot, defended himself by stating that the young girl is “23-years-old.”

The lady seen in the videos is visibly young and could actually pass for a teenager and when one of his followers confronted him by categorically stating the lass’ age, the porn star said he should “learn and not be stupid”.

Here are some videos and the Instagram exchange he had with his followers below,

