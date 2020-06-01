Nigerian artiste cum songwriter, Omawumi, in a recent statement has revealed the passing away of her mother-in-law, Mrs Chio Phyllis Yussuf.

Omawunmi made this known via her Instagram handle as she showered praises on her mother-in-law.

She said, “My Mummy that my husband gave me, My love! My backbone! My tears are running as I’m typing. You will not read this but you know my heart.”

“I’m not prepared mummy, I’m at loss for what to do! I hate this feeling! The only thing I will do is what you always taught me ‘to operate from a place of love’ RIP @chioyussuf Mrs Chio Phyllis Yussuf nee Brown. You will have my heart always,” she added.

