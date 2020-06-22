A Nigerian lady recently left social media users in awe after she revealed how she met her husband.
Recounting when they first met, @Aysha_Yayari revealed that her husband slid into her DM by 7:00am on a Saturday. She tweeted,
About 18 months ago, this guy slid into my DM at 7am in the morning on a Saturday (like who even DMs girls that early in the morning, on a weekend.)
Now I’m married to this man and couldn’t be happier. Alhamdulillah
Checkout their lovely photos below,
Social media will forever remain one of the top match-making technology ever created and stories of people meeting their life partners on these platforms, proves these to be true.
