South Korea actor and model Lee Min-ho is 33 today, 22nd of June, 2020.
Lee Min Ho who became really popular in Nigeria after he featured as Gun Jun Pyo in Korean series Boys Over Flowers in 2009 is currently trending on social media as some of his fans celebrate him on Twitter.
It's his birthday!!!! Happy 34th birthday to Lee Min Ho 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/DrIeW1xvtC
How she wish Lee Min Ho Vs How she Wish her Mother Happy Birthday 😂.#LeeMinHo pic.twitter.com/KCoGQhgOXv
I love you now and always Lee Min Ho Happy birthday🎉🎁🎂 pic.twitter.com/paFoi3ZhFy
My sister remembered that today is Lee Min Ho birthday but forgot that it’s also mine 💔
Me watching Nigerian gurls wishing lee min ho a happy birthday when he doesn’t even know bout their existence 😂💔😂 pic.twitter.com/W35x7mPhSj
Boys before flowers
The heirs
Personal taste
City hunter
Faith
Legend of the blue sea
The king eternal monarch( lastest project)
Y’all go check out Lee Min Ho’s works and see why we love him❤️ we can’t wait to have him on our screen again🥺#HappyLeeMinHoDay
If only Lee Min Ho knows the number of Nigeria ladies he's married to without his consent especially that girl, Asake, then he'll know say King Solomon dey learn pic.twitter.com/9WlMKUFQAr
Ten things you should know about Lee Min Ho;
- Min-ho was in a coma for a month and had to stay in the hospital for nearly a year after a tragic accident in 2006
- For his contribution to society, Min-ho received the ‘Sharing Happiness Award’ in 2016 from the Ministry of Health and Welfare
- He always wanted to be a footballer but couldn’t because he broke his arm in a match in the fifth grade of elementary school.
- Min-ho is a huge gamer
- He loves Dogs a lot
- He is a model
- He is witty, playful and easy-going
- His breakthrough came in 2009 with the lead role of Gu Jun-Pyo in Boys Over Flowers.
- He can’t swim
- He just finished military service
