South Korea actor and model Lee Min-ho is 33 today, 22nd of June, 2020.

Lee Min Ho who became really popular in Nigeria after he featured as Gun Jun Pyo in Korean series Boys Over Flowers in 2009 is currently trending on social media as some of his fans celebrate him on Twitter.

See some Tweets below:

It's his birthday!!!! Happy 34th birthday to Lee Min Ho 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/DrIeW1xvtC — FitMedic 🇳🇬 (@FEMMY466) June 22, 2020

How she wish Lee Min Ho Vs How she Wish her Mother Happy Birthday 😂.#LeeMinHo pic.twitter.com/KCoGQhgOXv — ALHAJI OMO ILORIN👳👳 (@DRealIlorinBoy) June 22, 2020

I love you now and always Lee Min Ho Happy birthday🎉🎁🎂 pic.twitter.com/paFoi3ZhFy — Greatest of all time…… (@Nkpuru_oma) June 22, 2020

My sister remembered that today is Lee Min Ho birthday but forgot that it’s also mine 💔 — sugamummy😌 (@desh0la) June 22, 2020

Me watching Nigerian gurls wishing lee min ho a happy birthday when he doesn’t even know bout their existence 😂💔😂 pic.twitter.com/W35x7mPhSj — 👑👑Nûmérö Ûñô🚀 (@Haidaer__) June 22, 2020

Boys before flowers

The heirs

Personal taste

City hunter

Faith

Legend of the blue sea

The king eternal monarch( lastest project) Y’all go check out Lee Min Ho’s works and see why we love him❤️ we can’t wait to have him on our screen again🥺#HappyLeeMinHoDay — TAIWO🌸✨💥❤️ (@_Teewo) June 22, 2020

If only Lee Min Ho knows the number of Nigeria ladies he's married to without his consent especially that girl, Asake, then he'll know say King Solomon dey learn pic.twitter.com/9WlMKUFQAr — BÙODÁ TIMÍ (@Thimmie09) June 22, 2020

Ten things you should know about Lee Min Ho;

Min-ho was in a coma for a month and had to stay in the hospital for nearly a year after a tragic accident in 2006

For his contribution to society, Min-ho received the ‘Sharing Happiness Award’ in 2016 from the Ministry of Health and Welfare

He always wanted to be a footballer but couldn’t because he broke his arm in a match in the fifth grade of elementary school.

Min-ho is a huge gamer

He loves Dogs a lot

He is a model

He is witty, playful and easy-going

His breakthrough came in 2009 with the lead role of Gu Jun-Pyo in Boys Over Flowers.

He can’t swim

He just finished military service

