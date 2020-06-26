A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after she shared an epic makeover which she did on herself.

The beautiful make up artist identified as Richard Jane on Facebook, tested her make-up skills on herself to look like Nigerian president, Buhari.

Nigerians were impressed and they left tons of comments on the post.

Sharing photos of her transformed look, the make up artist said she was bored at home so she decided to do an ‘imitation make-up of Buhari’.

Meanwhile, The Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in Oyo State, Mr Seun Fakorede, has tested positive for Covid-19.

27-years-old Fakorede on Friday said that he had gone into isolation in order not to spread the disease.

Fakorede, who is the youngest commissioner in Nigeria, said he didn’t know how he contracted Covid-19 because he usually takes all necessary precautions.

