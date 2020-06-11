A Nigerian man has reportedly found his twin brother that was declared dead at birth by the doctors 24years ago on social media.

The man identified as Samora Fortune on twitter took to the platform to reveal how he just reconnected with his twin brother after 24years.

According to him, his twin was declared dead at the hospital when they were delivered but a friend reconnected them recently after seeing a striking resemblance they both share.

The man wrote:

Guyyyyssssssssss

I just saw a picture of my long lost twin brother the doctors told my parents 24years ago that he died. I can’t believe my eyes

Fortune whose name is really fanning out well for him updated his earlier post as twitter users found it hard to believe his claims. He shared photos of himself and supposed twin.

Although full confirmation is still underway as he has been connected with his Lost twin brother, we would bring you more updates as events pan out.

HOT NOW