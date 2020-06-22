A Nigerian mom has stunned social media users with lovely photos of her beautiful sextuplets as they celebrate their first birthday.

The mom, identified as Thelma, proudly showed off her sextuplet on social media. The photos have since melt hearts online with thousand of likes from social media users.

Checking the Instagram page of the photographer who took the amazing shots of the kids, we got to find out their adorable names.

The sextuplets which seems to consist of 2 girls and four boys, were given the names, Kachi, Kaobi, Zina, Zuri, Kamsi and Kaeto.

See photos below:



HOT NOW